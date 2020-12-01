Advertisement

NMU Teddy Bear Toss takes place Saturday

Courtesy: NMU
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University, the NMU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and The Mining Journal Cheer Club have partnered together for the annual Teddy Bear Toss to be held this Saturday, Dec. 5 from 1-4 p.m.

Student-athletes and Wildcat coaches will participate in the collection of toys to be donated to The Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul as part of their Christmas Toy Give-Away Program. This will be a socially-distanced, drive-through event outside of the Berry Events Center main entrance (Fair Avenue).

Community members are encouraged to wrap the bears in plastic bags and toss them as they drive through past the front entrance of the BEC.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ishpeming police investigating suspicious death
police
Boy dies following crash in Ford River
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
48-year-old Kevin Michael Daley has blond hair, blue eyes, is 6' tall and weighs 190 pounds.
MISSING: Kevin Michael Daley in northern Marinette County
Chassell man dies in Sunday night rollover crash in Houghton County

Latest News

Negaunee Miners football team prepared, ready for next round of the playoffs
(WCHA Graphic)
Postponed Bemidji State, Minnesota State series rescheduled to Dec. 18-19
Former Bucks Center Bogut retires
Three WCHA Non-Conference games rescheduled for this weekend