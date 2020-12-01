NMU Teddy Bear Toss takes place Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University, the NMU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and The Mining Journal Cheer Club have partnered together for the annual Teddy Bear Toss to be held this Saturday, Dec. 5 from 1-4 p.m.

Student-athletes and Wildcat coaches will participate in the collection of toys to be donated to The Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul as part of their Christmas Toy Give-Away Program. This will be a socially-distanced, drive-through event outside of the Berry Events Center main entrance (Fair Avenue).

Community members are encouraged to wrap the bears in plastic bags and toss them as they drive through past the front entrance of the BEC.

