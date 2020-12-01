Advertisement

NMU joins in national Day of Giving

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University held its fourth straight day of giving to coincide with the national day to give back. The NMU Foundation is asking faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the university to give and pledge resources to NMU.

Staff from the Foundation say the strong ties between NMU and the Marquette County community double the impact of giving back to the university.

“What’s nice about this day as well and really unique to our university is that we have strong connections with the community so day of giving is also a chance for us to highlight some ways people can give back and not only strengthen our university but our community,” said Andy Hill from the NMU Foundation.

Two of the areas NMU is focusing on this year are the NMU Food Pantry and the Behavior Education Assessment and Research or BEAR center.

