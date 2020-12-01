Negaunee Miners football team prepared, ready for next round of the playoffs

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fall playoffs for high school sports here in Michigan have been on hold for more than two weeks now. Assuming there isn’t another shut down, practices will resume next week, with games the following week.

Since their thrilling November 13 win in Calumet, the Negaunee Miners have been preparing for Grayling. Though all of these efforts have been done without actually meeting face to face. That means installing a game plan, watching film, and reviewing plays is all done virtually.

“We’re pretty good on the plays, but just watching the film over zoom and over huddle has been most of what we’re doing,” said Miners lineman Preston Toutant.

Workouts are done at AdvantEdge, masked, socially distanced, and in small groups.

“It’s kind of harder, because normally you feed off of each others’ energy, but you don’t have that when you have to stay so far apart from each other,” said Toutant.

It’s not the best case scenario, but they’re making it work.

“This group that we have right now is very resilient,” said Miners head coach Paul Jacobson. “We’ve been shut down, we had a two week shut down and came back and played playoff games, we’ve had our season taken away and then brought back again. This is a really optimistic group, it’s been a really resilient group and I know that they’re smart, they’re football smart, they know what’s going on and when the time comes for them to play they’re going to be ready.”

The Miners are scheduled to travel to Grayling December 16. It’s going to be a cold game, and there’s always a chance there’s plenty of snow.

“You get cold sitting on the sidelines, but when you’re playing the cold really isn’t a factor,” said Jacobson. “You can dress appropriately for the conditions and make sure you’re as comfortable as you can be.”

The MHSAA representative council meets this Friday where a decision may be made to extend the shut down. If not, teams can begin practicing next Wednesday December 9.

