More Sunshine with a Little Warming Wednesday

But Clouds Return on Thursday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 30s to lower 40s

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, chance of flurries or sprinkles Copper Country and northeast

Highs: 30s

Friday: Chance of flurries north, mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s

The next cold front passes through Upper Michigan Saturday night into Sunday.  Some light snow and flurries may accompany the front, mainly across northern portions.  Looking ahead, no significant snowfall is expected well into the second week of December, at least.

