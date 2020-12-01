More Sunshine with a Little Warming Wednesday
But Clouds Return on Thursday
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Wednesday: Mostly sunny
Highs: 30s to lower 40s
Thursday: Mainly cloudy, chance of flurries or sprinkles Copper Country and northeast
Highs: 30s
Friday: Chance of flurries north, mostly cloudy
Highs: 30s
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy
Highs: 30s
The next cold front passes through Upper Michigan Saturday night into Sunday. Some light snow and flurries may accompany the front, mainly across northern portions. Looking ahead, no significant snowfall is expected well into the second week of December, at least.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.