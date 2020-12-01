Advertisement

MDOT invests almost $4 million into Portage Lake Lift Bridge

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Maintenance on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge in Hancock started Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $3.9 million in structural, mechanical and electrical improvements to the bridge.

The work started with painting the interior of machines rooms in the towers. Then, the construction company Zenith Tech will begin replacing the motors in January. Those repairs will last until March. In April, they will work on repairing the finger joints. The project is expected to be completed in August 2021.

MDOT communications representative Dan Weingarten said to expect lane closures and delays during construction because the lanes will be used to stage equipment for the project.

He said there will be one lane open each way most times. However, there will be four nights in the start of the year that the bridge will be completely closed for 90 minutes.

Weingarten said MDOT will keep the media updated with the specific dates of closures.

