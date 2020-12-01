Marquette Co-op kicks off annual “Round up at the Registers”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-op is offering an easy way to give back to the community through donations at the registers.

“Round Up at The Register” gives shoppers the option to round up to the nearest dollar on their total purchase.

The donations will go to United Way and support many organizations throughout the community.

The Co-op Outreach Director, Sarah Monte, encourages people to remember the importance of giving this holiday season.

“We have to remember that it’s giving to others that will help us feel better about ourselves,” Monte says, “and maybe that little extra donation that you give to United Way is going to help you feel a little better about your day.”

Donations are also available when grocery shopping online.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.