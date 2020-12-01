Marquette City Commission gets update on COVID-19 spread from new County Health Department Director

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday The Marquette County Health Department’s new Director updated the Marquette City Commission on the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Bob Lorinser was joined by Jerry Messana from the Health Department for the update.

They say the numbers for COVID-19 are cause for concern and say hospitals in the U.P. are close to or at capacity for ICU beds. But Dr. Lorinser notes, there is some cautious optimism for the vaccines which are close to being ready.

“This is your cavalry, the vaccines look very exciting, they look extremely safe, but the data hasn’t been analyzed by all the experts, we only hear little blurbs here and there,” Dr. Lorinser said.

Lorinser also said it’s likely the vaccines would be distributed to healthcare workers first followed by essential workers. Two of the vaccines are set to be before the FDA in early December.

