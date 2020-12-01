Marinette Republican John Nygren resigning from State Assembly

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette Republican John Nygren has announced his resignation from the Wisconsin State Assembly.

The chair of the powerful Joint Committee on Finance is stepping down on Dec. 2.

“Serving the people of the 89th Assembly District has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Rep. Nygren. “Together we have accomplished a great deal for northeast Wisconsin as well as the entire state. I am humbled by the support shown for my family and me for which I will be forever grateful. Thank you.”

Nygren says the move opens him up to “pursue career opportunities in the private sector”, and issued this statement regarding his resignation:

“While the timing will never be perfect, our work over the last 14 years has left northeast Wisconsin and our entire state in a better position. When I was first elected, there was much work to do. Northeast Wisconsin’s economy was in tough shape, many of our friends and neighbors were unemployed, and drug and substance abuse was tearing families apart. Today, Marinette Marine is poised to play an integral role in our nation’s security for at least another generation, which will help fuel economic growth in northeast Wisconsin for decades. The HOPE Agenda has made Wisconsin a national leader in combatting substance abuse. And northeast Wisconsin’s strong manufacturing base has helped drive unprecedented economic growth and prosperity.” “Wisconsin was in tough shape financially when I was appointed Co-Chair. Over the last eight years, we have cut taxes by a cumulative $13 billion, the state’s investment in public education is the highest in our state’s history, and the state’s rainy-day fund has grown to nearly $800 million. Wisconsin is on sound financial footing and is well situated to weather the economic uncertainty created by the pandemic.” “I have had the honor of working with some fantastic leaders and talented and committed staff throughout 14 years in the Legislature. I will always cherish the lifelong relationships we have built. Wisconsin will continue to prosper under their steady leadership.”

In November, Nygren was elected to serve his eighth term as representative of the 89th Assembly District. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos again appointed Nygren as leader of the Joint Committee on Finance. It was to be his fifth term leading the JFC, which is responsible for budget writing and approving state spending.

Vos released this statement on Nygren’s resignation:

“The Wisconsin Legislature is losing a strong, fiscal conservative leader. I want to thank John for his nearly 14 years of public service in the state Assembly, especially his four terms as the Co-Chair of the Joint Committee on Finance. John is leaving a legacy of balanced budgets, smaller government and lower taxes. “His incredible work in fighting the opioid epidemic has made a difference in countless lives and will have a lasting impact on the state. His HOPE Agenda gave people real hope and offered new tools to battle a growing problem affecting Wisconsin families. “On a personal note, I have truly appreciated his friendship over the years in the legislature and wish him nothing but the best in this new chapter in his life.”

Wisconsin’s 8th District Congressman Mike Gallagher also sounded off on Nygren’s decision Tuesday, and issued the following statement:

“John Nygren is a true statesman and model public servant. He fought tirelessly for the people he served and Wisconsin is a better place to live, work, and raise a family because of him. “Through his leadership, John made our workforce stronger, our schools more effective, our water cleaner, and our community safer. He helped deliver thousands of jobs to Marinette Marine, increased investments in our K-12 education system, and became a national leader in combating the opioid epidemic. His legacy of achievements will continue to be felt by Wisconsinites for many years to come. “It has been an honor to work with John to meet the challenges facing Northeast Wisconsin. I will miss his dedication and leadership, but wish him and his family well as they begin this new chapter of their lives.”

According to the state’s constitution, a special election will have to be called in order to fill the vacant seat, and can’t be held after February 1 preceding the spring election unless it is held on the same day as the spring election.

In addition, if the special election is held on the same day as the spring election, Wisconsin’s constitution states any primary needed for the special election will be held on the day of the spring primary.

Wisconsin’s legislative calendar shows the 2021 Inauguration is scheduled for January 4.

