Advertisement

Mackinac County reports first COVID-19 death

The elderly woman had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized for more than two weeks.
Mackinac County coronavirus cases.
Mackinac County coronavirus cases.(WLUC/CDC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The first coronavirus death in Mackinac County was reported Tuesday.

According to the LMAS District Health Department, the death was an elderly woman, who had underlying health conditions and was confirmed COVID-19 positive.

The health department said the woman had been hospitalized for more than two weeks.

“Out thoughts are with her family and friends,” LMAS said in a Facebook post.

No other details were provided.

The death is not yet shown in Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services data yet, as it was reported after numbers were taken this morning.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here. For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ishpeming police investigating suspicious death
police
Boy dies following crash in Ford River
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
48-year-old Kevin Michael Daley has blond hair, blue eyes, is 6' tall and weighs 190 pounds.
MISSING: Kevin Michael Daley in northern Marinette County
Chassell man dies in Sunday night rollover crash in Houghton County

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar leaves the White House Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in...
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United...
Canada: US border measures to last until virus under control
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan.
COVID-19 cases on the rise at Baraga County long-term care facility