Mackinac County reports first COVID-19 death

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The first coronavirus death in Mackinac County was reported Tuesday.

According to the LMAS District Health Department, the death was an elderly woman, who had underlying health conditions and was confirmed COVID-19 positive.

The health department said the woman had been hospitalized for more than two weeks.

“Out thoughts are with her family and friends,” LMAS said in a Facebook post.

No other details were provided.

The death is not yet shown in Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services data yet, as it was reported after numbers were taken this morning.

