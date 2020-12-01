Advertisement

Local stores look to capitalize on Cyber Monday sales

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Retail experts are expecting this Cyber Monday to be a big one and local businesses are looking to take advantage of that too. Originally starting as an online shop, the Upper Peninsula Supply Company now combines its online wares with a store on Washington Street.

Monday, there were plenty of packing materials out, as the owner prepares to ship the orders to customers in Michigan and elsewhere. He says this week will be a big one.

“Cyber Monday has been huge for us it’s one of our biggest sales of the year, it’s only that and 906 day on which we do a really big sale but it’s a huge push for us and we really enjoy it, I love seeing packages go all across the country,” said UP Supply Co. Owner Bugsy Sailor.

Sailor also said he, like most businesses, has had to adjust to new safety procedures as the pandemic continues, but he’s thankful for the community support.

