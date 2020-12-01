Iron Mountain DDA hosting holiday window decorating contest

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority is working to bring happiness and cheer to the, area through a window decorating contest.

Sign your business up for the contest and you will have the chance to win a mini grant. First place is $400 dollars, second is $250 and $100 for third.

First National Bank & Trust is the sponsor for this contest.

“We just want to incentivize the downtown business owners, to decorate their windows, and decorate the downtown; give people more beauty to look at when they come downtown,” said Amber Pipp, the Iron Mountain DDA program director.

The deadline to sign-up is noon central time, on Thursday, December 3rd. Click here for the link to sign-up.

