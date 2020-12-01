Advertisement

Iron Mountain DDA hosting holiday window decorating contest

Sign your business up for the contest and you will have the chance to win a mini grant.
Bijou Lovely, a downtown business, has decorations in its window.
Bijou Lovely, a downtown business, has decorations in its window.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority is working to bring happiness and cheer to the, area through a window decorating contest.

Sign your business up for the contest and you will have the chance to win a mini grant. First place is $400 dollars, second is $250 and $100 for third.

First National Bank & Trust is the sponsor for this contest.

“We just want to incentivize the downtown business owners, to decorate their windows, and decorate the downtown; give people more beauty to look at when they come downtown,” said Amber Pipp, the Iron Mountain DDA program director.

The deadline to sign-up is noon central time, on Thursday, December 3rd. Click here for the link to sign-up.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ishpeming police investigating suspicious death
police
Boy dies following crash in Ford River
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
48-year-old Kevin Michael Daley has blond hair, blue eyes, is 6' tall and weighs 190 pounds.
MISSING: Kevin Michael Daley in northern Marinette County
Chassell man dies in Sunday night rollover crash in Houghton County

Latest News

Portage Health Foundation in Hancock raises over 20k on Giving Tuesday
Portage Health Foundation in Hancock raises over 20k on Giving Tuesday
Marquette Food Co op begins "Round up at the Register" campaign
Marquette Food Co op begins "Round up at the Register" campaign
Bark River tree farm gets ready for Christmas season
Bark River tree farm gets ready for Christmas season
Portage Health Foundation logo
Portage Health Foundation celebrates over $200k in donations for Giving Tuesday
Senate oversight committee hears arguments regarding election fairness
Senate oversight committee hears arguments regarding election fairness