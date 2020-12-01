Advertisement

Handcrafted Holidays, a gift guide to supporting a creative community

The 30-plus page guide features over 50 artists who create literary art, photography, music, and more.
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette Arts And Culture Center is launching an on-line “gift guide” that features unique, hand-crafted items from local independent artists.

The 30-plus page guide features over 50 artists who create literary art, photography, music, and more. Shopping will be easy with pictures of the artists’ work and a link to each artists’ online shop.

The Arts and Culture Center manager, Tiina Morin, says it’s a great way to shop locally for Christmas gifts, and support small businesses at the same time.

“I think the fact that these artists live locally makes the gift opportunities even more unique because you have the opportunity to build a relationship with somebody, “Morin says. “So, consider buying online right here at home.”

The guide will be available starting tonight at midnight on the City of Marquette webpage, or the Arts and Culture Center Facebook page.

