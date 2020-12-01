Giving Tuesday in Hancock

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Health Foundation, a local community charity organization based in Hancock, is holding its annual “Giving Tuesday” event today. The Foundation helps support upwards of eighteen community non-profits, from shelters, to community search-and-rescue teams, to school support organizations.

One of those organizations is Superior Search and Rescue, an area group of tech enthusiasts who turn their hobby into practical action — by assisting police with finding missing persons.

Darian Reed, one of the members of S.S.R., says that the community welcomes the services the group provides. “You know, people say, ‘I didn’t even know you existed,’” Reed says with a laugh. “But when they find out about us, when they need us, that’s when what we do becomes important.”

Another one of the area non-profits is Simple Kindness for Youth —Sky—is a grant organization that helps children who might not be able to afford school amenities without outside assistance. The group has been around for almost twenty years, and regularly provides sizeable grants to kids who might not have a place to turn otherwise.

Lynnette Borree is a long-time volunteer with Sky and says the foundation has been crucial in assisting underfunded youth in the area, saying, “A lot of the kids we help wouldn’t have many options otherwise, so if we can provide some assistance for them, that’s what we’ll do.”

Organizations like Superior Search and Rescue and Sky often depend on the donations they receive from places like the Portage Health Foundation and events like Giving Tuesday. While the groups can, and regularly do, hold fundraisers for their own, the contributions they receive from the community through apparatuses like the P.H.F. add a big boost to their funds, and give them a little more fuel for developing programs and overhead costs.

You can find a link to the foundation’s website here, and a link to the donation page here.

