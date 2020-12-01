Give 906 campaign promotes UP nonprofits for Giving Tuesday

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - December 1 is Giving Tuesday. One organization is teaming up with nonprofits across the U.P. to encourage generosity.

Capacity building center Grow & Lead coordinated the third annual Give 906 campaign. The campaign is designed to raise awareness and support for more than 50 U.P. nonprofit organizations.

Associate Victoria Leonhardt says the campaign helps Grow & Lead fulfill its mission of helping the community thrive.

“So many nonprofits provide critical structures for children, families, adults, to make sure there are cultural opportunities and their basic needs are met,” said Leonhardt. “Being able to promote that and make people aware of all the good happening in the U.P. is really special.”

One of those nonprofits is the Caregiver Incentive Project. The CIP’s goal is to increase the number of caregivers in the Upper Peninsula.

According to founder and president Eric Paad, the organization is three-quarters of the way to its $10,000 goal, which is to fund scholarships for students in the field.

“It’s not if you’re going to need a caregiver in your life; it’s when,” Paad said. “All of us will need help, or all of us with a loved one will need a caregiver in our life at least once, so now’s the time to fix the system that’s broken.”

Leonhardt says rather than strictly financial donations, this year’s Give 906 campaign focuses on a variety of acts of generosity.

“People can do something generous by giving a financial gift, donating a winter jacket that you’re no longer wearing, or picking up dinner for someone that’s working out on the frontlines so they don’t have to worry about cooking,” Leonhardt said. “There are so many ways to be generous, and focusing on that for one day seemed like the perfect way to utilize Giving Tuesday this year.”

Several nonprofits are continuing their projects and fundraisers through the rest of the month.

To get involved, visit give906.org. To see posts about the campaign on social media, search #Give906.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.