UPDATE: First COVID-19 death recorded in Mackinac County as Upper Michigan adds 168 new cases
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The first coronavirus death in Mackinac County was reported Tuesday, along with 168 new COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan.
The LMAS District Health Department said the elderly woman had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized for more than two weeks.
No other new deaths were reported in U.P. counties Tuesday. In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):
- Alger: 9 cases
- Baraga: 4 cases
- Chippewa: 9 cases, 27 recoveries
- Delta: 11 cases
- Dickinson: 31 cases. 61 recoveries
- Gogebic: 4 cases
- Houghton: 13 cases
- Iron: 3 cases
- Keweenaw: 1 case
- Luce: 0 cases
- Mackinac: 1 case, 1 death (first in county)
- Marquette: 61 cases
- Menominee: 19 cases
- Ontonagon: 2 cases
- Schoolcraft: 0 cases
As of Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 5:15 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 12,059 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 6,236 are considered recovered and 258 have resulted in death. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.
The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 9.4%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 76 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Nov. 30. Of those, 22 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). This data wasn’t updated Dec 1. This data is available through MDHHS. Details are below, listed alphabetically:
- Aspirus Iron River: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 26% bed occupancy
- Aspirus Ironwood: 4 patients with 2 in ICU, 47% bed occupancy
- Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium: 3 patients with 3 in ICU, 42% bed occupancy
- Aspirus Ontonagon: Zero patients, 10% bed occupancy
- Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 20% bed occupancy
- Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain: 3 patients with 1 in ICU, 35% bed occupancy
- Helen Joy Newberry Hospital: 2 patients with zero in ICU, 21% bed occupancy
- Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace: Zero patients, 7% bed occupancy
- Munising Memorial Hospital: Zero patients, 21% bed occupancy
- OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba: 8 patients with 2 in ICU, 28% bed occupancy
- Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique: Zero patients, 0% bed occupancy
- UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming: 1 patients with zero in ICU, 36% bed occupancy
- UP Health System - Marquette: 29 patients with 10 in ICU, 67% bed occupancy
- UP Health System - Portage, Hancock: 2 patients with zero in ICU, 80% bed occupancy
- War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 22 patients with 4 in ICU, 76% bed occupancy
Out of the 206,622 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.58% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 1.
