DNR trying to get a read on 2020 deer hunting season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Deer season is over. Now the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is trying to get a sense of how the 2020 firearm deer season went.

But like many things this year, it’s complicated. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the DNR only had limited staffing and hours for many of their deer check stations for the season. That of course has led to the numbers being down so far but the number of hunting licenses was up this year over last.

“That leaves us with a lot of speculation about the deer season and how the harvest actually will shake out in the subsequent week when we actually get to find out more about it,” said John Pepin from the Michigan DNR.

Pepin says a report normally comes out in February detailing the previous deer season. He says they’re seeing whether or not they can speed up that report this year.

