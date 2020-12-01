Advertisement

DNR trying to get a read on 2020 deer hunting season

Patch for a successful harvest for the 2020 deer season
Patch for a successful harvest for the 2020 deer season(Noel Navarro)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Deer season is over. Now the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is trying to get a sense of how the 2020 firearm deer season went.

But like many things this year, it’s complicated. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the DNR only had limited staffing and hours for many of their deer check stations for the season. That of course has led to the numbers being down so far but the number of hunting licenses was up this year over last.

“That leaves us with a lot of speculation about the deer season and how the harvest actually will shake out in the subsequent week when we actually get to find out more about it,” said John Pepin from the Michigan DNR.

Pepin says a report normally comes out in February detailing the previous deer season. He says they’re seeing whether or not they can speed up that report this year.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ishpeming police investigating suspicious death
police
Boy dies following crash in Ford River
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
48-year-old Kevin Michael Daley has blond hair, blue eyes, is 6' tall and weighs 190 pounds.
MISSING: Kevin Michael Daley in northern Marinette County
Chassell man dies in Sunday night rollover crash in Houghton County

Latest News

Portage Health Foundation in Hancock raises over 20k on Giving Tuesday
Portage Health Foundation in Hancock raises over 20k on Giving Tuesday
Marquette Food Co op begins "Round up at the Register" campaign
Marquette Food Co op begins "Round up at the Register" campaign
Bark River tree farm gets ready for Christmas season
Bark River tree farm gets ready for Christmas season
Portage Health Foundation logo
Portage Health Foundation celebrates over $200k in donations for Giving Tuesday
Senate oversight committee hears arguments regarding election fairness
Senate oversight committee hears arguments regarding election fairness