Advertisement

December dry streak

Fair & dry weather sticks around to finish the work week
By Shawn Householder
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure builds overhead from the west to carve out lots of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Fair and dry weather will dominate Upper Michigan’s forecast through the end of the week.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy and dry.

Highs: Near 30°.

Wednesday: Fair & dry after a rather chilly morning with near to slightly above-average high temperatures.

Highs: 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and continued dry.

Highs: 30s.

Generally dry weather sticks around into the weekend with small snow chances by Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ishpeming police investigating suspicious death
police
Boy dies following crash in Ford River
48-year-old Kevin Michael Daley has blond hair, blue eyes, is 6' tall and weighs 190 pounds.
MISSING: Kevin Michael Daley in northern Marinette County
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Chassell man dies in Sunday night rollover crash in Houghton County

Latest News

Karl Bohnak's Early News Weather
Northerly Winds Will Blow in Milder Air
Scattered lake effect snow will gradually taper off Monday evening
Windy, cold start to the work week
November ending on a wintry note Monday with snow and wind impacting the commute.
Snowy and blustery start to the week in the U.P.
Wintry conditions to begin in the western counties Sunday morning and progressing eastward as...
Shifting to a lake effect snow pattern Sunday as cold frontal system pushes through the U.P.