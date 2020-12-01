December dry streak

High pressure builds overhead from the west to carve out lots of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Fair and dry weather will dominate Upper Michigan’s forecast through the end of the week.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy and dry.

Highs: Near 30°.

Wednesday: Fair & dry after a rather chilly morning with near to slightly above-average high temperatures.

Highs: 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and continued dry.

Highs: 30s.

Generally dry weather sticks around into the weekend with small snow chances by Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.