COVID-19 cases on the rise at Baraga County long-term care facility

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Baraga County long-term care facility is seeing a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases among its residents.

According to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Bayside Village in L’Anse has recently reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 among residents at the skilled nursing facility, bringing total cases to 43. Seven resident deaths have also been reported.

Four new staff cases were also reported, bringing total staff cases during the pandemic to 21.

In the last week, Baraga County has reported 70 new COVID-19 cases, meaning the new cases at the facility account for almost half of the county’s overall caseload.

Most other Upper Michigan facilities saw low case increases among staff and residents, with one to three new cases being most common, if any cases were added at all. Other larger weekly case increases were seen at the following locations:

Dickinson County, Freeman Nursing & Rehab: 11 new resident cases

Marquette County, Mill Creek Senior Living Community: 28 new staff cases

Menominee County, Roubal Care & Rehab. Center: 14 new resident cases

Click here to view all of the long-term care facility data compiled by the MDHHS.

Data cited in this story is through Nov. 25. Resident facilities must report again on December 2.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.