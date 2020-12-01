Businesses in downtown ready for holiday season unlike any other

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -As a Marquette native, Kevin Thomsen, Owner of Queen City Running Company knows this holiday season will be unlike any other.

“It’s a different kind of year for shopping. We’ve gone to every extra measure we could. Whether we’re doing curbside pickup, we’ll even be willing to fit customers outside if we have to whether its in the rain or snow we don’t care, Thomsen declared.

Thomsen says he and the staff at QCRC will do whatever it takes to keep the shop running.

“We can fit people outside for shoes if we have to. We’re willing to do anything. We need to keep our lights on,” Thomsen stated.

Luckily for Thomsen and the staff at Queen City Running, their new location on Baraga Avenue in Marquette makes it easier to social distance.

“It’s really worked out. We’ve doubled our floor size, so we can distance a little better,” Thomsen reasoned.

This new space has also allowed them to bring in more inventory, so they can offer more branded apparel and wider selection.

Customers and staff will follow continue to adhere to all safety guidelines.

“Masks are required of course. We’re constantly cleaning here, sanitizing, wiping stuff down social distancing,” Thomsen recalled.

If you’re still gun-shy about stepping out and you want to give that perfect gift, you can shop queen city running online.

“We have products available [online]. You can buy gift cards there. It’s simply just emailed to you or to the recipient. They can shop online with it or they can use that in store as well,” Thomsen announced.

Thomsen says he hopes people continue to visit downtown Marquette and support all the small businesses this holiday season. The lack of tourists from the UP200 and possibly Noquemenon means 2021 may also be a down year according to Thomsen.

