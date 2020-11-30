Advertisement

Windy, cold start to the work week

Scattered lake effect snow will gradually taper off Monday evening
By Shawn Householder
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Gusty north winds will keep cloudy, cold conditions Monday with scattered lake effect snow showers lingering into late-afternoon for some.

Monday: Mainly cloudy, chilly & windy with intermittent lake effect snow showers.

Highs: 20s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mainly sunny, cool and breezy.

Highs: 30°.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, dry and not as cold.

Highs: 30s.

Continued dry and seasonally mild weather sticks around to finish the work week.

