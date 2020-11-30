Windy, cold start to the work week

Gusty north winds will keep cloudy, cold conditions Monday with scattered lake effect snow showers lingering into late-afternoon for some.

Monday: Mainly cloudy, chilly & windy with intermittent lake effect snow showers.

Highs: 20s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mainly sunny, cool and breezy.

Highs: 30°.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, dry and not as cold.

Highs: 30s.

Continued dry and seasonally mild weather sticks around to finish the work week.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.