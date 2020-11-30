Upper Peninsula teams in Great Lakes Hockey League announce schedule

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The three Great Lakes Hockey League teams based in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have released their 2020-21 schedule, which has been drastically reworked with a focus on safely competing.

There is no formal GLHL regular season. The U.P. teams decided it was in the best interest of their community to only schedule against each other. The teams will only play their games if local rules allow it, based on information from the government, health departments and arena officials. Information on fan attendance will be released by each team prior to the team’s first home game.

The schedule includes at least eight games for each team and finishes with the GLHL League Tournament in late March. The league is planning that tournament, with more information to be released as the season gets nearer.

2020-21 GLHL Schedule for U.P. Teams ·

December 18 – Portage Lake Pioneers at Calumet Colosseum, 7:30 p.m.·

December 19 – Calumet Wolverines at Portage Lake Pioneers, 7:30 p.m.·

January 2 – Portage Lake Pioneers at Calumet Wolverines, 7:30 p.m. ·

January 15 – Portage Lake Pioneers at Marquette Mutineers, 7 p.m.·

January 23 – Calumet Wolverines at Portage Lake Pioneers, 7:30 p.m.·

February 12 – Marquette Mutineers at Calumet Wolverines, 7:30 p.m.·

February 13 –Portage Lake Pioneers at Marquette Mutineers, 7 p.m.·

February 19 – Marquette Mutineers at Portage Lake Pioneers, 7:30 p.m.·

February 20 – Calumet Wolverines at Portage Lake Pioneers, 7:30 p.m.·

February 26 – Calumet Wolverines at Marquette Mutineers, 7 p.m. ·

February 27 – Portage Lake Pioneers at Calumet Wolverines, 7:30 p.m.·

March 5 – Marquette Mutineers at Portage Lake Pioneers, 7:30 p.m.·

March 6 – Calumet Wolverines at Marquette Mutineers, 7 p.m.·

March 12 – Marquette Mutineers at Calumet Wolverines, 7:30 p.m. ·

March 25-28 – GLHL League Tournament·

April 2-4 – Gibson Cup Series

