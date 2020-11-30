Advertisement

TV6 Canathon donations help Good Neighbor Services keep food pantry stocked

Good Neighbor Services serves between 40 and 50 families each month.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - The pandemic has caused many challenges for U.P. food pantries, including Good Neighbor Services in Manistique.

Fortunately, Co-Director Margo Withey says the pantry is currently well-stocked.

“When we were shut down during the COVID when it first started, we didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Withey. “TV6 ran a Canathon COVID relief, and we were able to stock up really well.”

According to Withey, the items good neighbors needs most are personal hygiene and health products, laundry detergent, and dish soap.

“We ask for donations from the community and a lot of them will bring them in, but they go out as fast as they come in,” said Withey.

Withey says the public’s support is crucial for helping neighbors in need throughout the year.

“The community has been awesome,” she said. “They have stepped up and given us donations. With them and with what we get through the TV6 Canathon, we’ve been doing alright as far as the food pantry. We’re really blessed here in Schoolcraft County that way.”

The pantry typically serves between 40 and 50 families each month. Withey says especially after such a difficult year, the Canathon is a major part of the success of the Good Neighbor food pantry.

“Without the Canathon, we wouldn’t be able to stretch our money out to make it through the year,” explained Withey. “Usually by April we’re pretty ready to be looking for other funding. But it’s very important that the community helps us with donations. Without them, we wouldn’t operate.”

The food pantry is operating differently under COVID-19 health restrictions. Those in need can call Good Neighbor Services at (906) 341-3927. The staff will prepare a box of items and schedule a pickup time.

To donate to Good Neighbor Services or your local food pantry, visit tv6canathon.com.

