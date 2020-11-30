Advertisement

Three WCHA Non-Conference games rescheduled for this weekend

Courtesy: WCHA
(KTVF)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - – Three non-conference games involving Lake Superior State, Alabama Huntsville and Ferris State set for this weekend have been rescheduled.

The Alabama Huntsville-Ferris State game at Ferris State originally slated for Friday, Dec. 4 will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The Alabama Huntsville-Lake Superior State series at Lake Superior State scheduled for Dec. 6-7 will now be played Dec. 5-6.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ishpeming police investigating suspicious death
Officer-involved fatal shooting under investigation in Marinette County
police
Boy dies following crash in Ford River
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 127 in Upper Michigan Saturday, state adds 8K
Tom Casperson dies at 61
Former Senator Tom Casperson dies at 61

Latest News

Upper Peninsula teams in Great Lakes Hockey League announce schedule
Local Lions fans react to firing of Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia
Lions owner speaks about decision fire GM Quinn, coach Patricia
The Michigan Tech Huskies celebrate a goal in an empty arena.
Playing and coaching hockey without fans