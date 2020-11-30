Three WCHA Non-Conference games rescheduled for this weekend

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - – Three non-conference games involving Lake Superior State, Alabama Huntsville and Ferris State set for this weekend have been rescheduled.

The Alabama Huntsville-Ferris State game at Ferris State originally slated for Friday, Dec. 4 will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The Alabama Huntsville-Lake Superior State series at Lake Superior State scheduled for Dec. 6-7 will now be played Dec. 5-6.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.