State adds more than 10K COVID-19 cases in two-day totals Monday, UP adds more than 160
There are 76 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday. Of those, 22 are in the intensive care unit.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 162 new coronavirus cases Monday, while the state reported 10,428 new cases.
The case counts are for both Sunday and Monday, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services no longer reports data on Sunday.
Along with those cases, statewide, there were 98 deaths with four in Upper Michigan. That brings total cases statewide to 360,449, and total deaths to 9,134. Current statewide recoveries are at 165,269. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.
In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):
- Alger: (-7 cases according to MDHHS data)
- Baraga: 1 case
- Chippewa: (-6 cases according to MDHHS data)
- Delta: 32 cases
- Dickinson: 26 cases, 3 deaths, 69 recoveries
- Gogebic: 13 cases
- Houghton: 9 cases
- Iron: 12 cases, 42 recoveries
- Keweenaw: 0 cases
- Luce: 0 cases
- Mackinac: 5 cases
- Marquette: 31 cases
- Menominee: 32 cases, 1 death
- Ontonagon: 0 cases
- Schoolcraft: 1 case
As of Monday, Nov. 30, at 5:15 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 11,887 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 6,037 are considered recovered and 250 have resulted in death.
The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 11.0%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 76 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Nov. 30. Of those, 22 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). This data is available through MDHHS. Details are below, listed alphabetically:
- Aspirus Iron River: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 26% bed occupancy
- Aspirus Ironwood: 4 patients with 2 in ICU, 47% bed occupancy
- Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium: 3 patients with 3 in ICU, 42% bed occupancy
- Aspirus Ontonagon: Zero patients, 10% bed occupancy
- Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 20% bed occupancy
- Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain: 3 patients with 1 in ICU, 35% bed occupancy
- Helen Joy Newberry Hospital: 2 patients with zero in ICU, 21% bed occupancy
- Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace: Zero patients, 7% bed occupancy
- Munising Memorial Hospital: Zero patients, 21% bed occupancy
- OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba: 8 patients with 2 in ICU, 28% bed occupancy
- Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique: Zero patients, 0% bed occupancy
- UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming: 1 patients with zero in ICU, 36% bed occupancy
- UP Health System - Marquette: 29 patients with 10 in ICU, 67% bed occupancy
- UP Health System - Portage, Hancock: 2 patients with zero in ICU, 80% bed occupancy
- War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 22 patients with 4 in ICU, 76% bed occupancy
Out of the 204,671 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.57% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 30.
TV6 & FOX UP aggregates data from the MDHHS and local health departments.
