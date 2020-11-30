State adds more than 10K COVID-19 cases in two-day totals Monday, UP adds more than 160

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 162 new coronavirus cases Monday, while the state reported 10,428 new cases.

The case counts are for both Sunday and Monday, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services no longer reports data on Sunday.

Along with those cases, statewide, there were 98 deaths with four in Upper Michigan. That brings total cases statewide to 360,449, and total deaths to 9,134. Current statewide recoveries are at 165,269. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger : (-7 cases according to MDHHS data)

Baraga : 1 case

Chippewa : (-6 cases according to MDHHS data)

Delta : 32 cases

Dickinson : 26 cases, 3 deaths, 69 recoveries

Gogebic : 13 cases

Houghton : 9 cases

Iron : 12 cases, 42 recoveries

Keweenaw : 0 cases

Luce : 0 cases

Mackinac : 5 cases

Marquette : 31 cases

Menominee : 32 cases, 1 death

Ontonagon : 0 cases

Schoolcraft: 1 case

As of Monday, Nov. 30, at 5:15 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 11,887 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 6,037 are considered recovered and 250 have resulted in death.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 11.0%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 76 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Nov. 30. Of those, 22 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). This data is available through MDHHS. Details are below, listed alphabetically:

Aspirus Iron River : 1 patient with zero in ICU, 26% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ironwood : 4 patients with 2 in ICU, 47% bed occupancy

Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium : 3 patients with 3 in ICU, 42% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ontonagon : Zero patients, 10% bed occupancy

Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse : 1 patient with zero in ICU, 20% bed occupancy

Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain : 3 patients with 1 in ICU, 35% bed occupancy

Helen Joy Newberry Hospital : 2 patients with zero in ICU, 21% bed occupancy

Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignac e: Zero patients, 7% bed occupancy

Munising Memorial Hospital : Zero patients, 21% bed occupancy

OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba : 8 patients with 2 in ICU, 28% bed occupancy

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique : Zero patients, 0% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming : 1 patients with zero in ICU, 36% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Marquette : 29 patients with 10 in ICU, 67% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Portage, Hancock : 2 patients with zero in ICU, 80% bed occupancy

War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 22 patients with 4 in ICU, 76% bed occupancy

Out of the 204,671 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.57% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 30.

