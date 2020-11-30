Snowy and blustery start to the week in the U.P.
November ending on a wintry note Monday with snow and wind impacting the commute
Rapidly-building high pressure north of Lake Superior sets up a fierce N-S wind component producing lake effect snow and gusts over 30 mph throughout the U.P. overnight and into Monday. Significant snow coverage expected over higher terrain of the Superior Upland with accumulations over 2 inches possible in some locations. A large scale high pressure ridge builds over the Canadian Prairies to enforce drier air over the U.P. into midweek. A low pressure system is expected to deepen during the weekend and bring chances of precipitation over the Upper Peninsula.
Monday: Cloudy with a chance of snow; blustery with N winds gusting over 30 mph
Highs: 20s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a.m. flurries; breezy with N winds gusting over 25 mph
Highs: 30
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with NW breezes
Highs: 30s
Thursday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 30s
Friday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy
Highs: 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers
Highs: 30s
