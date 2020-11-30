Snowy and blustery start to the week in the U.P.

Rapidly-building high pressure north of Lake Superior sets up a fierce N-S wind component producing lake effect snow and gusts over 30 mph throughout the U.P. overnight and into Monday. Significant snow coverage expected over higher terrain of the Superior Upland with accumulations over 2 inches possible in some locations. A large scale high pressure ridge builds over the Canadian Prairies to enforce drier air over the U.P. into midweek. A low pressure system is expected to deepen during the weekend and bring chances of precipitation over the Upper Peninsula.

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of snow; blustery with N winds gusting over 30 mph

Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a.m. flurries; breezy with N winds gusting over 25 mph

Highs: 30

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with NW breezes

Highs: 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

Highs: 30s

