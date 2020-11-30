Ryan Report - November 29, 2020
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Northern Michigan University’s Director of Theater and Dance, Bill Digneit.
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Northern Michigan University’s Director of Theater and Dance, Bill Digneit.
Digneit began teaching at NMU in 2017. He is also well known as a co-owner of Double Trouble Entertainment.
Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.
Part 2:
Part 3:
Part 4:
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.