Ryan Report - November 29, 2020

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Northern Michigan University’s Director of Theater and Dance, Bill Digneit.
By Don Ryan
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Northern Michigan University’s Director of Theater and Dance, Bill Digneit.

Digneit began teaching at NMU in 2017. He is also well known as a co-owner of Double Trouble Entertainment.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

