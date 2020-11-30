Advertisement

One injured in Saturday night crash in Dickinson County

The state police say alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.
(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BRANCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was injured in a crash in Dickinson County Saturday night.

According to the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post, troopers were called to a single-car crash on County Road 581 near Cady Creek Road in West Branch Township at about 11:19 p.m. Nov. 28.

MSP investigation showed the driver, a man, didn’t make a curve in the road, ran off the road and hit a tree. Troopers said the driver was transported to UP Health System Marquette for treatment of his injuries.

The passenger, a woman, was evaluated at the scene and uninjured, MSP says.

The state police say alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

No other information has been released.

Troopers were assisted by Nordic Ambulance, Integrity CARE EMS, West Branch Township Fire Department, Sagola Township Fire Department and Edwards Chevrolet Towing Service.

TV6 will update this story when more information is made available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ishpeming police investigating suspicious death
Officer-involved fatal shooting under investigation in Marinette County
police
Boy dies following crash in Ford River
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 127 in Upper Michigan Saturday, state adds 8K
Tom Casperson dies at 61
Former Senator Tom Casperson dies at 61

Latest News

Local stores look to capitalize on Cyber Monday sales
Local stores look to capitalize on Cyber Monday sales
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
Marquette City Commission gets update on COVID-19 spread from new County Health Department Director
Tom Casperson dies at 61
Heartfelt messages sent throughout Michigan in honor of Tom Casperson
Portage Lake Lift Bridge. (WLUC File Photo)
MDOT invests almost $4 million into Portage Lake Lift Bridge
Facials for Healthcare Heroes is a campaign that provides medical staff with a free...
Marquette spa provides free care for frontliners