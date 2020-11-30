One injured in Saturday night crash in Dickinson County

WEST BRANCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was injured in a crash in Dickinson County Saturday night.

According to the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post, troopers were called to a single-car crash on County Road 581 near Cady Creek Road in West Branch Township at about 11:19 p.m. Nov. 28.

MSP investigation showed the driver, a man, didn’t make a curve in the road, ran off the road and hit a tree. Troopers said the driver was transported to UP Health System Marquette for treatment of his injuries.

The passenger, a woman, was evaluated at the scene and uninjured, MSP says.

The state police say alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

No other information has been released.

Troopers were assisted by Nordic Ambulance, Integrity CARE EMS, West Branch Township Fire Department, Sagola Township Fire Department and Edwards Chevrolet Towing Service.

