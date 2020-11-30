Advertisement

Northerly Winds Will Blow in Milder Air

With No Significant Snowfall Expected Through at Least the Next Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Tuesday: Sunny with some clouds, brisk winds east half of Upper Michigan\

Highs: mainly 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 30s to around 40

Thursday: Sun and clouds mixed

Highs: mostly 30s

Friday:

Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Temperatures will remain near to above average Saturday with colder air, brisk winds and some snow or flurries off Lake Superior Sunday.  No significant snow is expected for the next week or more.

