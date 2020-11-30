Northerly Winds Will Blow in Milder Air
With No Significant Snowfall Expected Through at Least the Next Week
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Tuesday: Sunny with some clouds, brisk winds east half of Upper Michigan\
Highs: mainly 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny
Highs: 30s to around 40
Thursday: Sun and clouds mixed
Highs: mostly 30s
Friday:
Partly to mostly cloudy
Highs: 30s
Temperatures will remain near to above average Saturday with colder air, brisk winds and some snow or flurries off Lake Superior Sunday. No significant snow is expected for the next week or more.
