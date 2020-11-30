MISSING: Kevin Michael Daley in northern Marinette County

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a man who is missing in northern Marinette County.

According to the sheriff’s office, 48-year-old Kevin Michael Daley’s vehicle, a 1994 black Chevrolet Suburban (WI registration ML7077), was located in a remote area of northern Marinette County, near Morgan Park Road, last week.

The sheriff’s office has been unable to make contact with Daley and based on investigation, deputies believe he is missing and endangered.

Daley has blond hair and blue eyes, is 6′ tall, and weighs 190 pounds. A provided photo of Daley is above.

The sheriff’s office has conducted ground searches, and has been assisted by a K-9 unit and drones, but so far those searches haven’t led to Daley or any other details on his case.

Marinette County Sheriff’s Office deputies are now asking that anyone with information on Daley’s whereabouts to contact 715-732-7627. The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who had contact with Daley in the last couple of weeks to contact them as well.

For now, Daley’s vehicle is secured at the sheriff’s office.

No other information was immediately available and the searches are ongoing.

TV6 will update this story as more information is made available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.