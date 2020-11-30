Advertisement

MISSING: Kevin Michael Daley in northern Marinette County

Daley’s vehicle was located in a remote area of northern Marinette County, near Morgan Park Road, last week.
48-year-old Kevin Michael Daley has blond hair, blue eyes, is 6' tall and weighs 190 pounds.
48-year-old Kevin Michael Daley has blond hair, blue eyes, is 6' tall and weighs 190 pounds.(Marinette County Sheriff's Office)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a man who is missing in northern Marinette County.

According to the sheriff’s office, 48-year-old Kevin Michael Daley’s vehicle, a 1994 black Chevrolet Suburban (WI registration ML7077), was located in a remote area of northern Marinette County, near Morgan Park Road, last week.

The sheriff’s office has been unable to make contact with Daley and based on investigation, deputies believe he is missing and endangered.

Daley has blond hair and blue eyes, is 6′ tall, and weighs 190 pounds. A provided photo of Daley is above.

The sheriff’s office has conducted ground searches, and has been assisted by a K-9 unit and drones, but so far those searches haven’t led to Daley or any other details on his case.

Marinette County Sheriff’s Office deputies are now asking that anyone with information on Daley’s whereabouts to contact 715-732-7627. The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who had contact with Daley in the last couple of weeks to contact them as well.

For now, Daley’s vehicle is secured at the sheriff’s office.

No other information was immediately available and the searches are ongoing.

TV6 will update this story as more information is made available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ishpeming police investigating suspicious death
Officer-involved fatal shooting under investigation in Marinette County
police
Boy dies following crash in Ford River
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 127 in Upper Michigan Saturday, state adds 8K
Tom Casperson dies at 61
Former Senator Tom Casperson dies at 61

Latest News

Local stores look to capitalize on Cyber Monday sales
Local stores look to capitalize on Cyber Monday sales
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
Marquette City Commission gets update on COVID-19 spread from new County Health Department Director
Tom Casperson dies at 61
Heartfelt messages sent throughout Michigan in honor of Tom Casperson
Portage Lake Lift Bridge. (WLUC File Photo)
MDOT invests almost $4 million into Portage Lake Lift Bridge
Facials for Healthcare Heroes is a campaign that provides medical staff with a free...
Marquette spa provides free care for frontliners