Marquette spa provides free care for frontliners

By Mary Houle
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lakeshore Skin and Body in Marquette is providing free facials and at-home self-care kits for Healthcare Heroes and frontline workers.

Facials for Healthcare Heroes is a campaign that provides medical staff with a free hydra-facial at no cost to them. The facials and self-care kits will be funded through donations from the Lakeshore staff and the community.

One of the Lakeshore’s estheticians, Kirsti Letts, says that they are looking to show support to medical workers and frontline workers during this time.

“Many of us have family that are nurses or doctors that are out there on the frontline or out there in the medical systems,” says Letts. “And we just wanted to try to find a way to give back to them.”

The at-home gift bags are available for any frontline worker, not just those in healthcare. They are offered as curb-side pickup at Lakeshore Skin and Body.

To provide a facial to a healthcare worker, you can either go online and nominate a healthcare worker or purchase a facial that will be donated to a worker.

