Marquette DDA announces completion of downtown plan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette DDA has officially announced the completion of a development plan for downtown Marquette.

For nearly a year, the DDA has been consulting with SmithGroup, Nelson Nygaard, and Mission North to build this plan.

The plan will serve as a guide for growth and development decisions of downtown Marquette including parking, transportation, business assistance, and tourism.

The DDA Executive Director, Rebecca Finco, says the community was a priority in the building of the plan.

“Community engagement was very important to us,” Finco says. “We really wanted to have the feedback of the community as far as what they like about their downtown, what they don’t like, and what they would like to see for the future.”

Finco also adds that the DDA is ready for 2021 and to start implementing the plan as soon as possible.

The DDA offers special thanks to all the participants of the plan building, including DDA staff and board, the City of Marquette, City Commission and Planning, and downtown businesses.

For more information, or to view the plan, visit the DDA website.

