Local Lions fans react to firing of Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After nearly three seasons, and just 13 wins, Matt Patricia is out as the Detroit Lions head coach, and fans agree, it was long overdue.

“It just didn’t seem like he could get the team together as a cohesive unit, to play together,” said Lions fan Adrienne Roberts. “There was always problems with different players not liking him. It was never a good fit.”

When the news broke, former players took to social media to voice their opinions on GM Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia, all of them glad to see the pair gone.

“I think that was a big part of the problem,” said Roberts. “When you don’t have a coach that is liked, the players won’t respect you and want to play hard for you.”

But hiring a new coach isn’t easy, and it rarely means instant success. The Lions can look at their own history for examples.

“We’re at coaching change after coaching change, and so some kind of change in culture, change in an entire system needs to happen so that start seeing some of these dividends happen through the draft and a coaching change as well,” said Lions fan, Alex Tiseo.

For almost the better part of a decade now, the Lions haven’t had bad rosters on paper. In fact many years, with the talent they have, pundits pick them to break out, but it just never quite happened.

“I think the Lions have to find a better way to develop the guys that they get in the draft and free agency,” said Tiseo.

Now after three years of Quinn and Patricia, the once promising roster is gutted, and some great players have been regressing.

With another rebuild just beginning, fans are looking forward with realistic expectations.

“I would love to see them in the playoffs, but even just being a competitive team would be great,” said Roberts.

