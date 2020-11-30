Ishpeming police investigating suspicious death

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An autopsy and investigation are underway after the discovery of a woman’s body in an Ishpeming lake Friday night.

According to the Ishpeming Police Department, at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, officers received a report that Lacie Borchert, of Ishpeming, was missing from her home. Those reporting her missing said she was last seen at her home around 3:00 a.m. Friday.

Before the report of the missing woman, officers found an abandoned vehicle in the ditch on Excelsior Street, which officers later identified as the vehicle Borchert usually drives.

After identifying the vehicle, Ishpeming Police Department officers returned to the area of Excelsior St. where the vehicle was found, and conducted a search for Borchert.

During that search at approximately 8:00 p.m. Friday, a woman’s body was found under the ice of a nearby lake, approximately 6 feet from the shore. IPD officers contacted the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to assist in the investigation of the found body.

The body was transported to UP Health System Marquette for an autopsy, IPD said.

The investigation into both incidents, the missing woman and the body found, is ongoing.

TV6 called the Ishpeming Police Department for clarification in this case, but the officer we spoke to said they are unsure if the body is that of Borchert’s and an autopsy is being conducted. TV6 left a message with the sergeant investigating the cases and will update this story as more information is made available.

Anyone who had recent contact with Lacie Borchert is asked to contact the Ishpeming Police Department at 906-486-4416.

