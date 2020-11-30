Advertisement

Ishpeming police investigating suspicious death

A woman’s body was found in an Ishpeming lake while searching for a missing woman.
(MGN Online)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An autopsy and investigation are underway after the discovery of a woman’s body in an Ishpeming lake Friday night.

According to the Ishpeming Police Department, at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, officers received a report that Lacie Borchert, of Ishpeming, was missing from her home. Those reporting her missing said she was last seen at her home around 3:00 a.m. Friday.

Before the report of the missing woman, officers found an abandoned vehicle in the ditch on Excelsior Street, which officers later identified as the vehicle Borchert usually drives.

After identifying the vehicle, Ishpeming Police Department officers returned to the area of Excelsior St. where the vehicle was found, and conducted a search for Borchert.

During that search at approximately 8:00 p.m. Friday, a woman’s body was found under the ice of a nearby lake, approximately 6 feet from the shore. IPD officers contacted the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to assist in the investigation of the found body.

The body was transported to UP Health System Marquette for an autopsy, IPD said.

The investigation into both incidents, the missing woman and the body found, is ongoing.

TV6 called the Ishpeming Police Department for clarification in this case, but the officer we spoke to said they are unsure if the body is that of Borchert’s and an autopsy is being conducted. TV6 left a message with the sergeant investigating the cases and will update this story as more information is made available.

Anyone who had recent contact with Lacie Borchert is asked to contact the Ishpeming Police Department at 906-486-4416.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved fatal shooting under investigation in Marinette County
police
Boy dies following crash in Ford River
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 127 in Upper Michigan Saturday, state adds 8K
Tom Casperson dies at 61
Former Senator Tom Casperson dies at 61

Latest News

Local stores look to capitalize on Cyber Monday sales
Local stores look to capitalize on Cyber Monday sales
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
Marquette City Commission gets update on COVID-19 spread from new County Health Department Director
Tom Casperson dies at 61
Heartfelt messages sent throughout Michigan in honor of Tom Casperson
Portage Lake Lift Bridge. (WLUC File Photo)
MDOT invests almost $4 million into Portage Lake Lift Bridge
Facials for Healthcare Heroes is a campaign that provides medical staff with a free...
Marquette spa provides free care for frontliners