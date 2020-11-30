Iron Mountain family celebrates one year after son’s liver transplant

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain family has a lot to celebrate this holiday season.

About a year ago, 4-year-old Micah Carlson received a liver transplant that changed his life.

“I was in tears mostly from excitement,” said Kayla Perron, Micah’s mother.

Perron said her son was 6-weeks-old when he was diagnosed Alpha1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, a genetic condition, where the liver doesn’t create a protein that absorbs food.

In 2018, things took a turn for the worse, as Micah got very sick; he was then put on the liver transplant list.

“When you go on the waiting list, it could be days, weeks, even months or year, before you get a match,” added Perron.

But on November 21, 2019 the hospital had a match, Wisconsin resident, Ben Anderson.

“And Ben is my best buddy,” said Micah.

After 2 months, in the hospital, Anderson, and Micah grew a special friendship, that is sealed with similar scars.

Anderson wasn’t available for an interview, but said he wants the focus to be on Micah. He says he and Micah talk on the phone and FaceTime often, proving they are best buddies.

“It creates a really cool bond if you get to meet the person who’s donating,” said Perron.

That’s why the family encourages anyone to become a living donor.

“There are so many people, who are on these waiting lists, and the lists are so long, if more people could do the living donations, we could have these donations happening,” she said.

Perron says Thanksgiving was be the first one spent outside of the hospital in a few years, which is why it is so special and Micah is doing great.

