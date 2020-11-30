Advertisement

Iron Mountain family celebrates one year after son’s liver transplant

Micah Carlson was diagnosed Alpha1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, a genetic condition, where the liver doesn’t create a protein that absorbs food, when he was 6 weeks old.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain family has a lot to celebrate this holiday season.

About a year ago, 4-year-old Micah Carlson received a liver transplant that changed his life.

“I was in tears mostly from excitement,” said Kayla Perron, Micah’s mother.

Perron said her son was 6-weeks-old when he was diagnosed Alpha1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, a genetic condition, where the liver doesn’t create a protein that absorbs food.

In 2018, things took a turn for the worse, as Micah got very sick; he was then put on the liver transplant list.

“When you go on the waiting list, it could be days, weeks, even months or year, before you get a match,” added Perron.

But on November 21, 2019 the hospital had a match, Wisconsin resident, Ben Anderson.

“And Ben is my best buddy,” said Micah.

After 2 months, in the hospital, Anderson, and Micah grew a special friendship, that is sealed with similar scars.

Anderson wasn’t available for an interview, but said he wants the focus to be on Micah. He says he and Micah talk on the phone and FaceTime often, proving they are best buddies.

“It creates a really cool bond if you get to meet the person who’s donating,” said Perron.

That’s why the family encourages anyone to become a living donor.

“There are so many people, who are on these waiting lists, and the lists are so long, if more people could do the living donations, we could have these donations happening,” she said.

Perron says Thanksgiving was be the first one spent outside of the hospital in a few years, which is why it is so special and Micah is doing great.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ishpeming police investigating suspicious death
Officer-involved fatal shooting under investigation in Marinette County
police
Boy dies following crash in Ford River
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 127 in Upper Michigan Saturday, state adds 8K
Tom Casperson dies at 61
Former Senator Tom Casperson dies at 61

Latest News

Local stores look to capitalize on Cyber Monday sales
Local stores look to capitalize on Cyber Monday sales
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
Marquette City Commission gets update on COVID-19 spread from new County Health Department Director
Tom Casperson dies at 61
Heartfelt messages sent throughout Michigan in honor of Tom Casperson
Portage Lake Lift Bridge. (WLUC File Photo)
MDOT invests almost $4 million into Portage Lake Lift Bridge
Facials for Healthcare Heroes is a campaign that provides medical staff with a free...
Marquette spa provides free care for frontliners