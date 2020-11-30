Iron County Historical Museums’ 31st Christmas Tree Galleria underway

CASPIAN, Mich. (WLUC) -It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas inside the Iron County Historical Museum. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the 31st annual Christmas Tree Galleria is underway for the next week.

“I’ve been here many years in a row. I’ve always enjoyed seeing all the trees by the different groups. I think it means a lot,” said Lori Grundy, a patron who went to the galleria on Monday.

Grundy said for as long as she can remember, she has attended this event with her mother.

“I used to take her, every year, for many years. She’s 92, but this year she wasn’t well enough to go,” she explained.

So, Grundy brought her daughter this time, to continue the tradition.

“I was pleased to see it was going on this year; it means a lot to the community,” said Grundy.

Over 31 Christmas trees are in the building, each decorated by volunteers from around the county; you have the chance to see them, for free.

‘We’re just really thankful for the volunteers, that really helped to put this stuff together. People are appreciating all the decorations, and the Christmas Cheer; we really need it, this time of year,” said Erika Sauter, the director at the Iron County Historical Museum.

But there are some changes to the event. This year masks and social distancing are required. Sauter said she wasn’t sure what to expect, but says foot traffic has been steady.

“It’s nice that we have such a big space it’s easy to spread out; it’s nice that we are open so many hours too,” she said.

The event is open this week, Monday through Friday, from 10am-6pm central time and this Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. central time. There are also raffle tickets for sale, to use for bidding on over 40 gift baskets that were donated.

“This is the museum’s most important fundraiser. This helps use to cover all of our expensive utilities through the months,” explained Sauter.

Suter says it is a blessing to continue this tradition, and spread cheer to people, just like the Grundy family.

For more information on the even click here.

