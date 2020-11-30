Advertisement

Holiday Deals at Getz’s

The store has seen a huge increase in its online sales numbers and encourages any interested customers to fill out their wishlists and shopping carts as early as they can.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Stores across the U.P. are preparing for one of most potentially busy, and certainly the most unorthodox, holiday shopping season in recent memory. And Getz’s Department store in downtown Marquette counts itself among that number.

The local fixture, which has become an Upper Peninsula institution, is running a slew of deals both online and in-store through Cyber Monday. Some of them, like a storewide Carhartt Promotion, will even keep going until the end of this week, December 6th; but many more are ending today, Cyber Monday, giving interested buyers all the more reason and motivation to get out their wallets and wishlists and make some early holiday purchases. The list of on-going promotions can be found on Getz’s Current Promotions page, here.

However, if you’re not quite ready to shop yet, if the wallet’s not as full as you’d like and the wishlist isn’t quite done, have no fear — there will be plenty more promotions throughout the next month for eager and attentive shoppers.

One of the more notable upcoming events would be Getz’s Customer Appreciation Storewide Sale, slated for next weekend, starting December 10th. The gesture is meant to demonstrate how much the store cares for its brick-and-mortar customer base.

Todd Keough, a manager for Getz’s, explained the rationale behind the sale in a little more depth, saying, “You know, even with how well we’ve been doing with online orders, it’s still important for us to focus on the local customers here. They make the store what it is, and without them, we wouldn’t be here.”

You can find a link to Getz’s store website here.

