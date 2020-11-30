Gwinn students return to in-person learning after two week stretch of virtual learning

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday was the first day back to in-person learning for students at Gwinn Area Community Schools. Pre-k through eighth grade were back for the first day since moving to all virtual learning for two weeks.

According to the district’s superintendent, Sandra Petrovich, the move to virtual was due to a number of students and staff in quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19.

“We didn’t go to remote learning for two weeks because we had an abundance of cases, in fact we’ve had a total of ten active cases between our students and staff since the beginning of this school year,” Petrovich said.

School staff used the time to continue to deep clean and disinfect the school as they do daily. Some students are still doing virtual learning and the district has been doing Fridays online since the start of the school year.

