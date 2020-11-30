Great Lakes HOG Rally coming to Escanaba in 2021

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes HOG Rally will be held in Escanaba next July and committees are already planning for the event. It’s a celebration of motorcycles, meeting new people and great food.

“A lot of Harley Davidson enthusiasts just like to get together, get to know each other and do a lot of riding,” said Chris Williams, coordinator for the Great Lakes HOG Rally.

The last hog rally held in Escanaba was back in 2010 and it brought in 1,200 people. Williams says he’s hoping to see closer to 1,500 next summer.

”Michigan is a great place to have a rally because of all the great riding in the U.P. and everything, it’s so beautiful up there – it’s God’s country,” said Williams.

For nearly 20 years HOG rallies have been held all over the nation. Williams is hopeful the pandemic won’t stop the tradition.

”We all hope this for all reasons, that COVID will settle down next July and it won’t be such a big deal,” he said.

But he also is preparing for the possibility that it might have to cancel.

The event begins July 22 with opening ceremonies at the island resort and casino. On the July 23, the committee hopes to have a motorcycle parade with 800 to 1,000 bikers.

”We’re going to drive down through downtown Escanaba, end up in the park and again we’re going to have some food and good time, probably a band down there,” said Williams.

There will be various events throughout the rally and mapped out routes so people can see the U.P.’s natural beauty.

”We’ll have rides through different waterfalls, different attractions in the area to give them a general idea of things to do and see while they’re up there,” said Williams.

And of course, riders will stop along the way for great food.

“Our motto for the HOG group usually is ‘We ride to eat and we eat to ride,’” said Williams.

The HOG rally is planned to conclude July 24 with closing ceremonies also at the Island Resort and Casino.

