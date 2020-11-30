Former Senator Tom Casperson dies at 61

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Former Michigan Senator Tom Casperson lost his battle to lung cancer Sunday evening after over two years of fighting.

Casperson represented the 38th district of the Michigan State Senate from 2011 to 2018. Prior to that he served in the Michigan House of Representatives, representing the 108th District for six years.

Heartfelt words poured out from colleagues and organizations around Michigan that once served with him.

“I am incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of my friend, Senator Tom Casperson, after his long battle with cancer,” Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox said. “I had the distinct pleasure of serving with him in the legislature, and I was always inspired by his commitment to our shared values and to the people of Michigan. Tom Casperson will be remembered for his dedicated service to the Upper Peninsula, and he will stand as an example for future generations of public servants looking to better their communities. On behalf of all Michigan Republicans, I want to send our most heartfelt condolences to Senator Casperson’s family and friends.”

Casperson’s former Chief of Staff Marty Fittante said Casperson didn’t choose politics, politics chose him.

“He ran for office because of an accident that killed a young woman and her baby,” Fittante said. “He wanted to have a change in the law. The bureaucrat told him ‘if you don’t like the law then go change it.’ So, Tom did just that. The very first bill that he passed was in honor of that mother and that baby so that the log truck accident that took their lives wouldn’t occur again. I think in his heart it was that type of servant leadership that really was so important to him and what he tried to embody in his service.”

Casperson was 61-years-old. He is survived by his wife, Diane Casperson and their four children.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.