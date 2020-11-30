Escanaba’s ‘Christmas in the Village’ drive-through

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s traditional “Christmas in the Village” event will be drive-through this year. With rising COVID-19 numbers, there isn’t a safe way for people to properly social distance inside the village shops.

There will also be a drop off for non-perishable food items that will go to help community members in need.

“Basically, drive through, drop it off, see the lights that we got up here. So at least we got a little bit of something to carry on the tradition,” said Jim Yoder, president of UP Steam and Gas Engine Association.

The event will be in the new Chamber of Commerce building parking lot, December 4 and 5, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

