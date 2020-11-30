Advertisement

Escanaba’s ‘Christmas in the Village’ drive-through

The Chamber of Commerce parking lot will be completely decorated
People walking through the village in 2019.
People walking through the village in 2019.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s traditional “Christmas in the Village” event will be drive-through this year. With rising COVID-19 numbers, there isn’t a safe way for people to properly social distance inside the village shops.

There will also be a drop off for non-perishable food items that will go to help community members in need.

“Basically, drive through, drop it off, see the lights that we got up here. So at least we got a little bit of something to carry on the tradition,” said Jim Yoder, president of UP Steam and Gas Engine Association.

The event will be in the new Chamber of Commerce building parking lot, December 4 and 5, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

