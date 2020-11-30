Chassell man dies in Sunday night rollover crash in Houghton County

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Chassell man has died following a rollover crash in Houghton County’s Portage Township Sunday night.

According to the Michigan State Police Calumet Post, at about 9:40 p.m. Nov. 29, troopers were called to a vehicle rollover on Superior Road near Haapapuro Road.

MSP troopers said the driver, 50-year-old Rodney Barnes, of Chassell, was traveling south on Superior Road when he lost control on the icy road. Investigation showed his vehicle slid sideways into the ditch, where it rolled over and hit a tree.

MSP says Barnes wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene, MSP says.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, Houghton City Police Department, Hurontown Fire and Rescue, Mercy Ambulance and Superior Service Towing.

