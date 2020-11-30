Boy dies following crash in Ford River

FORD RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A 12-year-old boy has died following a crash in Ford River Sunday.

According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:00 p.m. Nov. 29, deputies were called to M-35 in Ford River for a crash involving a semi-truck and a bicyclist.

Deputies said the 12-year-old bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were provided and the crash remains under investigation.

Sheriff’s office deputies were assisted by the Michigan State Police, Ford River Volunteer Fire Department, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Rampart EMS, Delta County Central Dispatch and the Delta County Victim Services Unit.

The sheriff’s office sent its thoughts and prayers to the boy’s family.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

