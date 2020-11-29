‘Virtual’ wreathmaking workshop still has the holiday spirit ringing true

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Amidst the COVID-19 impact, floral designer and farmer Shailah Pelto has taken her seasonal wreath workshop series to the virtual scene -- holiday spirit intact.

The Shailah’s Flower Garden owner hosted her second livestreaming event with nearly a dozen groups attending via Zoom Sunday, instructing how to make a willow wreath from start to finish.

Despite the different format, Pelto said her virtual sessions still maintain an interactive and intimate learning experience similar to the recent workshops held in person at Barrel + Beam brewery and The Up North Lodge.

Furthermore, it’s convenient to join from the comforts of home -- and Pelto’s using the tech to her advantage.

“It’s different for sure. I do miss the in-person interaction (and) I know quite a few of other people do as well. But I have another camera set up here and it’s really nice to be able to just hold exactly what my hands are doing up to the camera. And people get a really clear view of what’s happening,” she said.

Shailah’s Flower Garden will be offering at-home wreath kits this year.

Pelto’s next Wreath Workshop virtual events are scheduled for Dec. 6, 10 and 13.

Tickets cost $50 with the option to have your wreath kit delivered to your home or to conveniently pick up at Shailah’s Flower Garden.

