U.P.’s GLHL Teams Announce 2020-21 Schedule

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The three Upper Peninsula based teams in the Great Lakes Hockey League will be playing a regular season against each other this year.

Normally, there is no regular season in the GLHL, but the UP teams decided, with the ongoing pandemic, to schedule only games against each other, as a means of keeping things more organized and safe.

The games are still subject to health department rulings, and will only be played if there are deemed safe by local officials. Fan attendance has not yet been decided, and that information will be released as the season continues.

Each team will play in at least 8 games, and the season concludes in March with the league tournament.

SCHEDULE:

December 18 – Portage Lake Pioneers at Calumet Colosseum, 7:30 p.m.

December 19 – Calumet Wolverines at Portage Lake Pioneers, 7:30 p.m.

January 2 – Portage Lake Pioneers at Calumet Wolverines, 7:30 p.m.

January 15 – Portage Lake Pioneers at Marquette Mutineers, 7 p.m.

January 23 – Calumet Wolverines at Portage Lake Pioneers, 7:30 p.m.

February 12 – Marquette Mutineers at Calumet Wolverines, 7:30 p.m.

February 13 –Portage Lake Pioneers at Marquette Mutineers, 7 p.m.

February 19 – Marquette Mutineers at Portage Lake Pioneers, 7:30 p.m.

February 20 – Calumet Wolverines at Portage Lake Pioneers, 7:30 p.m.

February 26 – Calumet Wolverines at Marquette Mutineers, 7 p.m.

February 27 – Portage Lake Pioneers at Calumet Wolverines, 7:30 p.m.

March 5 – Marquette Mutineers at Portage Lake Pioneers, 7:30 p.m.

March 6 – Calumet Wolverines at Marquette Mutineers, 7 p.m.

March 12 – Marquette Mutineers at Calumet Wolverines, 7:30 p.m.

March 25-28 – GLHL League Tournament

April 2-4 – Gibson Cup Series

