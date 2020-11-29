UP Children’s Museum hosts virtual celebrity art auction

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 17th Annual Celebrity Art Auction starts December 3, except this year it’s online.

The event lasts through December 13. Some of the celebrity artists included are Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt and TV6′s very own Andrew Lacombe.

There will be prizes, music and specialty baskets to bid on. Participants can bid on the pieces on the Children’s Museum’s website.

On December 10, UP Children’s Museum director Nheena Weyer Ittner said there will be a Facebook Live event to auction some special pieces of artwork that night only. Two former hosts Matt Richardson and Kyle Ferguson will host the Facebook auction.

“I don’t know what they’re going to have up their sleeves but that will be a fun part of it,” Ittner said.

During the live event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Aubrees Pizzeria and Grill will have specials for anyone watching the auction.

Ittner thanks each sponsor of the annual event including Northstar EAP and Erick and Breck - Select Realty.

