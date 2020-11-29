Small Business Saturday in Downtown Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Small business owners, like Micki Sliva of Chickadee’s women’s clothing store in Downtown Houghton, have been on edge about what will happen to their businesses as the Coronavirus Pandemic has been negatively impacting the economy.

“Obviously, after being closed for ten weeks, we were not sure what to expect,” Sliva said.

During this unusual gift buying season, small businesses have more then ever been in need of customers and profits.

It was Small Business Saturday this weekend, and the Keweenaw Peninsula Chamber of Commerce hosted a Welcome Station for the second consecutive year. There, potential shoppers picked up shopping bags and booklets containing coupons from at least 80 partnering businesses.

Support Specialist Katie Schlief says it is important to give those stores and companies as much sustenance as possible.

“It’s just a way to show our support,” Schlief stated, “and do a coupon booklet showing what they have to offer, any specials they have going on, or even some holiday messages.”

Schlief says, despite some hardships, some of the area’s small shops are doing everything they can to attract the general public, as well as tourists visiting the Upper Peninsula.

“They seem to be getting through it,” she mentioned. “They’re getting creative, they’re doing online orders, they’re delivering, and they’re doing special offers. Anything that will help them out.”

The Chamber also gave people an opportunity to take part in a drawing, where the winner would receive $100 of “Keweenaw cash” to spend at any of the partnering businesses.

Sliva believes Small Business Saturday has benefited her store.

“Small Business Saturday has been building over the last few years,” Sliva explained, “and I think people are aware of it. We do have a lot of comments from customers who are telling us that they are trying to shop local.”

At the end of the day, the Keweenaw Peninsula Chamber of Commerce has this message: “Shopping small can make a big difference in the community.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.