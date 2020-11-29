Advertisement

Shifting to a lake effect snow pattern Sunday as cold frontal system pushes through the U.P.

Wintry coverage increasing from west to east by Sunday evening
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
An Upper Midwest frontal system enters the U.P. before sunrise Sunday, with chances of rain and snow beginning in the western counties. The wintry mix coverage extends to the central and eastern counties by the afternoon and evening hours respectively. The front exits the U.P. overnight, with a Lake Superior-effect snow pattern prevailing over the Upper Peninsula. Expecting temperature range to be at or near the seasonal trend for most of the week, with the U.P. situated between a large scale high pressure system in the Western U.S. and deep low pressure system situated over Quebec.

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow; breezy north winds with gusts exceeding 25 mph

Highs: 30s

Monday: Cloudy and colder with a chance of snow; blustery north winds with gusts exceeding 25 mph

Highs: 20s

*Overnight Lows: 10s

Tuesday: Variable cloudiness with a slight chance of snow showers

Highs: 30

Wednesday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of snow showers over the Eastern U.P.

Highs: 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

Highs: 30s

