Playing and coaching hockey without fans

The Michigan Tech Huskies celebrate a goal in an empty arena.
The Michigan Tech Huskies celebrate a goal in an empty arena.(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The WCHA, like most sports and leagues, is being played without fans this season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It’s an odd experience watching these games on tv, but what’s it like playing and coaching?

According to Michigan Tech head coach Joe Shawhan, fans or not makes no difference.

“It’s really no different,” said Shawhan. “We played last weekend at lake state you don’t notice it. You play the game and you don’t notice it, you think you would, but when you’re in the heat of it, you don’t.”

Even with virtually no noise in the arena though, it can still be hard to communicate with your players.

“We’re wearing masks, so it doesn’t help us at all,” said Shawhan. “I mean, I guess if there was crowd noise and we were wearing a mask it would be difficult to hear anything, but we’re wearing a mask. So I haven’t found the lack of crowd noise to be a hinderance in any way.”

And with no fans throughout the league, there’s no home ice advantage.

“It’s not like it’s different for one team, where they’re getting a full house and you’re not,” said Shawhan. “So it’s the same no matter where you go. Maybe the fact that we were on the road and there was no road intimidation at all, but it didn’t help in our performance at all, so I don’t see it being an issue.”

That’s not to say fans wouldn’t be a welcome addition at the games.

“I may be a little biased, but I think it’s a top 5, if not the best place for a college atmosphere in Houghton,” said Huskies forward Trenton Bliss. “Being here and not hearing the band, not hearing the fans hit the cowbells or whatever it may be, it’s going to be hard. But we know they’re back home rooting us on, and we’re just trying to make them proud, and same with the community.”

The Huskies, and other teams are excited for the day when they can safely allow spectators back in the stands.

