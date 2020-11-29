Officer being investigated for fatal shooting in Marinette County

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - An officer is now on administrative duty after the fatal shooting of an individual Friday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office responded to domestic violence incident in the Town of Amberg at 11 a.m.

At the home, law enforcement attempted to make contact with the individual, who was sitting in a vehicle. The individual left the scene and the officer then followed.

Shortly after, the individual exited their vehicle and pulled out a firearm. The deputy then shot his gun, hitting the the subject.

Law enforcement began life-saving measures on the wounded individual who was then taken to a local hospital. The individual later died from the injuries.

No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were injured during this incident.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and will turn over investigative reports to the Marinette County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

