Advertisement

Officer being investigated for fatal shooting in Marinette County

(KVLY)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - An officer is now on administrative duty after the fatal shooting of an individual Friday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office responded to domestic violence incident in the Town of Amberg at 11 a.m.

At the home, law enforcement attempted to make contact with the individual, who was sitting in a vehicle. The individual left the scene and the officer then followed.

Shortly after, the individual exited their vehicle and pulled out a firearm. The deputy then shot his gun, hitting the the subject.

Law enforcement began life-saving measures on the wounded individual who was then taken to a local hospital. The individual later died from the injuries.

No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were injured during this incident.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and will turn over investigative reports to the Marinette County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
Gov. Whitmer asks Michigan legislature to pass $100M COVID-19 state stimulus
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 127 in Upper Michigan Saturday, state adds 8K
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Upper Michigan adds 313 cases and 15 deaths in two days
Michigan coronavirus
Calumet cafe among those cited, fined for MDHHS Epidemic Order violations

Latest News

Main Street Calumet banner at the farmers market.
Main Street Calumet Farmers Market moves indoors
Small Business Saturday in Downtown Houghton
Meister's Tree Farm
Meister’s Tree Farm now open for Christmas tree shopping
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 127 in Upper Michigan Saturday, state adds 8K