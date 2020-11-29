Main Street Calumet Farmers Market moves indoors

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Main Street Calumet Farmers Market moved its ‘Cool Season’ market indoors this holiday season.

Customers were able to buy fresh and homemade goods from vendors inside the Copper Country Curling Club building.

Items such as cake batter cookies and snickerdoodles were on display, as well as bread, donuts, coffee, fish, honey, maple syrup, jellies, and even jewelry.

Maragret Hanson of Teach to Taste Cooking Classes & Bakery brought her Scandinavian baked goods to show and sell to the public.

“Scandinavian flavors are part of the cultural heritage here at the Copper Country,” Hanson said. “Nothing says the holidays like these wonderful and warm flavors.”

Main Street Calumet extended the length of the “Cool Season” market. People can stop by the Copper Country Curling Club complex every Saturday through December 19th.

